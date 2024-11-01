One man arrested and another on the loose following a police pursuit in East Maitland yesterday

Image: Mathew Hill.

An alleged fail to stop turned into a pursuit by the bikie-focused Raptor Squad through East Maitland and Greenhills yesterday afternoon.

At about 12pm police attached to Raptor North attempted to stop a car at Thornton due to the manner of driving.

When the vehicle allegedly failed to stop as directed a chase was sparked, continuing to Molly Morgan Drive in East Maitland where the vehicle allegedly crashed into cars near the Greenhills Shopping Centre.

A 37-year-old man driving the car was arrested nearby and taken to Maitland Police Station where he assisted police with inquiries.

A male passenger left the scene and remains outstanding.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.