Police appeal for publics help after a fatal hit and run near Greta

Police are on the hunt of a car with a potentially damaged bonnet and front end following the death of a pedestrian in Greta on Wednesday night.

Emergency services made their way to the New England Highway at Harpers Hill at about 9.30pm to reports of a crash.

When crews arrived they found a 37-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle which failed to stop.

NSW ambulance paramedics tried to revive the man, but unfortunately he died at the scene.

Following investigations police are now asking the public to help identify the driver of a 2006 to 2009 Toyota Camry or Aurion, the colour unknown.

Police believed the car may have damage to the front end and bonnet.

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

