New Lambton Primary School Student Crowned State’s Best Junior Speller At NSW Premier’s Spelling Bee

Dozens of students were buzzing with excitement at the NSW Premier’s Spelling Bee | Image: DET Arts Unit Facebook.

New Lambton Public School’s Wafiq Ayyash has been crowned one of the state’s top primary school spellers.

The Year 3 student won the NSW Premier’s Spelling Bee junior division which was decided at the state final held in Sydney on Friday.

Wafiq blitzed through twelve rounds before eventually sealing victory over Bogdan Ivaneza from Annandale Public School by correctly spelling the word ‘treachery’.

Meantime, it came down to the wire between the Year 5 and 6 competitors, with Mary Emilie Obligado from the Hunter School of Performing Arts in Broadmeadow just missing out on the senior title, but being named runner-up.

Zachary Forgie from Samuel Gilbert Public School in the Sydney suburb of Castle Hill took out the senior’s first prize.

A total of 60 students spelled their way into the finals after beating out a combined 1,800 other students across a series of regional heats.

Hunter siblings Anica and Calvin, from Biddabah Public School, and Anika and Anushka, from Maryland Public School were among those also made it into the later stages of the competition.

Participation in the 2024 NSW Premier’s Spelling Bee increased by almost 10 per cent on last year, with nearly two-thirds of the state’s public primary schools getting involved.

303 students (200 juniors and 103 seniors) speak a language other than English at home, and 95 students (46 juniors and 49 seniors) identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said it was great to see everyone having a go.

“Reading, writing and spelling are foundational skills for young learners, and this spelling bee gives some of our brightest students a chance to show their spelling skills while having a bit of fun,” Mr Minns said.

“Students who are good spellers are often avid readers, and if we can get our children reading more through initiatives such as the Premier’s Reading Challenge, that’s an excellent outcome.”

The sentiment was echoed by Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car.

“The Spelling Bee shows just how inclusive our public education system is – any student, regardless of where they live, can compete and be a contender for the top honours.”