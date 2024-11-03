Kindle, Iphone, Meta, and 3G

Tech Guru Leigh Stark joins Brent Bultitude in this week’s Tech Talk.

What’s new for Kindles, a quick review on Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, how Meta will let you unlock your hacked Instagram accounts using selfies, and a new feature on iPhone set to launch in Australia first giving kids the ability to send unsolicited nude images to the police.

This week also saw the end of the 3G network, with Tasmania seeing the shutdown immediately, and with the rest of the country gradually switching off in the next week. Some 4G phones will also be blocked, particularly if they were bought from outside the country and aren’t set up to use 4G for emergency calls.

Click Below to Listen to the Podcast.