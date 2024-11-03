Southbound Lanes closed on M1 after crash at Wakefield

All southbound lanes of the M1 Pacific Motorway are closed at Wakefield due to a two car crash just north of Palmers Road interchange.

The southbound on-ramp from George Booth Drive to the motorway is also closed at West Wallsend.

Traffic is diverting via Newcastle Link Road, Cameron Park Drive, George Booth Drive and, Main Road to Glendale, Lake Road and T C Frith Avenue to Toronto, then Awaba Road and Cessnock Road to rejoin the motorway at Ryhope.

The diversion is suitable for all vehicles.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow directions of emergency services and traffic crews.