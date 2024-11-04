Police Led On 130km Pursuit From Newcastle To Denman, Alleged Driver Charged

A man is in custody after allegedly leading police on a pursuit from Newcastle to Denman.

The drawn out chase was sparked just before 8.30 last night, when officers say they saw a vehicle run a red light on King Street.

Initial attempts to pull the car over failed, but authorities remained hot on its heels for more than 130km out to a stretch of rural road at Bureen where road spikes were successfully deployed.

The vehicle finally rolled to a stop at Denman, where a 27-year-old man was arrested and a search revealed “material alleged to be cannabis”.

He has been charged with two counts of not stopping at a red light, police pursuit, possession of a prohibited drug, driving while suspended and one fraud-related offence.

The man was held in lock-up overnight and has been ordered to front Muswellbrook Local Court today