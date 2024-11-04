Search resumes for missing 11-year-old boy swept into sea at The Entrance

Image: Marine Rescue NSW │Supplied.

A multi-agency search for a child believed to have been swept into sea off the Central Coast are back under way today.

Emergency services began their mission early last night after an 11-year-old boy was swept into the ocean current when attempting to cross The Entrance Channel, from the North Entrance side, with his father and three siblings – aged nine, seven and three – at around 5.15pm.

The 43-year-old father attempted to reach the boy, but was unsuccessful sparking a multi-agency response from to assist and local police, with the help of Marine Area Command, Surf Life Saving, the and the Toll and Westpac Rescue Helicopters. Crews immediately initiated an extensive land, air and sea search but were unable to find the child.

The probe was stood down for the night once it became to dark and kick started again at 8 o’clock this morning.

Marine Rescue NSW Inspector, Steve Raymond says, Marine Rescue NSW has two vessels on-water assisting the search today.

“Marine Rescue NSW vessels Terrigal 30 and Norah Head 20 resumed the search off The Entrance at 8am.

“Both Marine Rescue NSW vessels are conducting a parallel line search from The Entrance to Pelican Point under the direction of NSW Police Marine Area Command.

“Conditions are lumpy offshore with a 1.5 metre swell and winds gusting at just over 30 km/h,” Inspector Raymond says.

As inquiries continue anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.