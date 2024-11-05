Have You Seen Bros? Police Appeal For Info On Missing Hunter Man’s Whereabouts

Locals are being asked to keep their eyes peeled for a Hunter man missing for almost a week.

35-year-old Bros Cain was last seen in Mount Hutton around 9 o’clock last Wednesday morning, bur there has been no trace of him since.

He is described as Caucasian, about 185cm tall, of medium build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper and camouflage pants.

Bros is known to frequent the Newcastle and east Lake Macquarie areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.