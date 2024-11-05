Teen Driver Arrested, Rider Hospitalised After Crash Between Allegedly Stolen Ute And Motorbike At Maitland

Two people have been hospitalised – one under police guard – following a serious crash at Maitland this morning.

Emergency services descended on High Street around 6.30am to reports a motorbike and a white Toyota Hilux had collided.

Paramedics treated the 58-year-old male rider for leg injuries before he was rushed to the John Hunter Hospital.

A 16-year-old boy who was allegedly driving the ute was arrested near the scene.

He was also taken to hospital for treatment of injuries, as well as mandatory testing and is under police guard.

The incident has forced the closure of High Street in both directions between the New England Highway and Hannan Street with diversions in place.

A crime scene has been established and officers from the Crash Investigation Unit will scour the area as they attempt to piece together the circumstances.

Initial inquiries indicate the Hilux had been stolen from Pelaw Main overnight. It has been seized for forensic examination, along with the motorcycle.

Anyone with information of dashcam footage is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.