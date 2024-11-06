A body has been found at The Entrance

A body, believed to be that of a boy missing at The Entrance, has been located today.

About 2.30pm this afternoon, emergency services were called to The Entrance following reports a body had been located in the water.

While it is yet to be formally Identified it is believed to be that of missing child Laith Alaid.

The 11- year -old was fishing with his father and brothers at the spot on Sunday when he was swept into the water whilst trying to cross the channel.

An extensive multi-agency search for the missing boy had been underway since the alarm was raised around 5:30pm Sunday.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.