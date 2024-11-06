Driver Dies After Car Crashes Into Parked Vehicle At Singleton

An investigation is underway following a fatal crash at Singleton overnight.

Just after 8pm, emergency services responded to reports a car had collided with a parked vehicle along Dangar Road.

Paramedics treated the driver – a 56-year-old man – but sadly, he could not be saved.

The area was declared a crime scene and officers from Hunter Valley Police District spent the night combing it for clues about how the incident unfolded.

A report will be prepared of the coroner.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.