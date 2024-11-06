Multi-Agency Search Scaled Back For Missing Boy Swept Out To Sea At The Entrance

After three days of desperate searches, a major operation to locate an 11-year-old boy who was swept out to sea on the Central Coast has been suspended.

The decision to scale back the multi-agency mission was made after extensive efforts from the air, land and water failed to find any trace of the missing child.

He was washed into the ocean at The Entrance Channel on Sunday evening while fishing with his father and three younger brothers.

They had been attempting to cross the channel when the eldest boy was pulled into deep water by the strong current.

While the coordinated response by emergency services has been wound down, local officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District, Marine Area Command and Surf Life Saving NSW crews will continue to conduct regular patrols over the next few days.

The boys family released a public statement saying they were “deeply moved” by the support they had received.

“Thank you to all the volunteers, emergency services, and members of the Central Coast community, who have selflessly dedicated their time and resources to the search efforts,” the statement said.

“We remain hopeful, and we ask the community to stay vigilant for anything that might assist in the search”

“During this difficult time, we kindly request privacy from the media as we support each other and focus on finding our beloved boy.”