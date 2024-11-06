New health service to open at Charlestown

The federal government has announced another Medicare urgent care clinic in the Hunter.

Later this month, the Medicare UCC will open its doors with the Charlestown Medical and Dental Centre selected to operate the clinic, following an expressions of interest process led by the Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network.

It will provide care for urgent, but not life-threatening conditions, such as cuts, infections, and sprains. The clinic will be open extended hours, seven days a week.

The government says the clinic will ease pressure on the John Hunter Hospital, with more than 35 per cent of visits to the hospital in 2022–23 for semi-urgent or non-urgent conditions.

Minister for Health Mark Butler says people living in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie will be able to get the care they need from doctors and nurses without having to wait at the John Hunter.

He says the Charlestown Medicare Urgent Care Clinic will make a significant difference to the local community, by providing high quality, accessible care outside of normal GP hours without having to reach for your wallet.