Six people charged after break and enter

Six people have been charged following an alleged break in and pursuit in Wallsend and Birmingham Gardens.

Just after midnight on Saturday police were called to a home on Minimbah Close, Wallsend – following reports a Nissan X-Trail had been stolen.

Investigations commenced, however the vehicle was spotted by police and allegedly involved in a pursuit in Birmingham Gardens in the early hours on Sunday morning.

Following inquiries officers attended a property in Jesmond on Monday and arrested a 17-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, a 40-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.

On Tuesday two more teenagers, both 17-year-old boys were arrested at another property in Jesmond.

All were taken to Waratah Police Station and charged with a raft of individual offences, some of which include aggravated break and enter, breach of bail, shoplifting, drive recklessly and possess prohibited drug.

A 15 year- old- girl and one 17- year -old boy were granted strict conditional bail and will face Children’s Court next week.

The others remain in custody to front Newcastle Court in coming weeks.

