2024 HSC exams wrap up

After a nervous few weeks for year 12 students across the Hunter, the HSC is finally done and dusted.

The Geography exam was the final hurdle and was completed today , wrapping up a gruelling and stressful 19 day testing period.

The HSC caps off thirteen years of formal schooling — with many graduates set to go on to university.

NSW Education Minister Pru Car says it’s a huge achievement “Reaching the end of13 years schooling, it’s something to breath a sigh of relief at, it’s the end of year 12 and we can celebrate with our young people”