Search For Ship Crew Member Feared Overboard Off Newcastle Coastline

A search to find a person overboard is unfolding off the coast of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie this afternoon.

It is understood a person is missing from a large commercial vessel.

The incident has sparked a multi-agency operation from the water and air which is being coordinated by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

NSW Police Marine Area Command, Marine Rescue and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter are all assisting in the search.

Newcastle is home to a busy port which sees thousands of ships and vessel movements per year.