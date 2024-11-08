Search Off Newcastle Coastline For Bulk Carrier Crew Member Overboard

A search to find a missing mariner is unfolding off the coast of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie today.

Maritime authorities were notified by the Newcastle Harbourmaster just after 11am that one of the crew from the bulk carrier Double Delight had reportedly gone overboard.

The crew member was last seen on the ship – which is currently about 8km south east of Newcastle – around 11.30 last night.

It has sparked a multi-agency operation from the air and water which is being coordinated by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

NSW Police Marine Area Command and NSW Marine Rescue vessels are conducting searches in the ocean, while the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and a Defence helicopter are circling above.

The search will continue throughout the afternoon.