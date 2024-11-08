Swansea dredging finally secured

The permanent dredging of Swansea channel has been announced this morning after strong demand from the council and community.

$10-million has been approved for the sand-clearing infrastructure… it will also fund the design, installation and manufacturing of a sand transfer pipeline and a replacement of Blacksmiths boat ramp.

The dredge project is expected to be put out to a tender in early 2025.

Shortland MP Pat Conroy says the project should unlock over $175 million in new construction around the lake alone, and new jobs in tourism, accommodation and hospitality for locals.