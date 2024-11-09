Mariner in hospital after bulk carrier fall

A man who fell overboard from a bulk carrier off Newcastle yesterday, apparently swam for eight kilometres to make to shore at Lake Macquarie yesterday.

A recreational fisherman spotted the man around Blacksmiths beach about 6.30 last night.

The crew member, aged in his 30s, was suffering from hypothermia and has been taken to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment, under the eye of Border Force officers.

There was a huge search mounted for the man with air and sea searches by emergency and rescue crews.