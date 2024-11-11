Have You Seen Trent? Police Appeal For Info To Find Man Missing From Muswellbrook

Locals are being urged to keep an eye out for a missing Hunter Valley man.

39-year-old Trent Saunders was last seen on Wollombi Road at Muswellbrook last Friday afternoon, but there has been no trace of him since, sparking serious concerns for his welfare.

Trent is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Straight Islander appearance, about 175cm tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.