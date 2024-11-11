Mystery over death of motorcyclist

Police will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner after the body of a Hunter motorcyclist was found at Nabiac on Saturday.

A passing cyclist noticed the body of a man lying in scrub 3m-4m from the Pacific Highway.

The cyclist alerted police who arrived and established the body was that of a man; a damaged motorcycle was found several metres further on.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted in coming days to establish cause of death and confirm identity; however, initial inquiries indicate the man to be aged in his 40s from the Hunter region

It’s believed the crash may have occurred 24 to 48 hours before the man’s body was found