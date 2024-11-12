4.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Upper Hunter

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake was felt by hundreds of people | Image: Geoscience Australia.

Another earthquake has struck the Hunter Region this afternoon.

Geoscience Australia issued an alert for a 4.1 magnitude quake at Edderton, near Muswellbrook which occurred at 12.12pm at a depth of about 5 kilometers.

While the Upper Hunter, the Valley, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens areas were the most rattled, minor shakes were also reported as far south as the Central Coast and Sydney and up to Coffs Harbour in the north.

It initially left around 2500 homes and businesses without power, with Ausgrid emergency crews currently working to safely restore electricity to affected properties.

At this stage there have been no injuries reported.

It follows a 4.7 magnitude quake in the same vicinity on August 24, sparking a series of aftershocks and tremors.