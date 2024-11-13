Dodgy Electricians slapped with fines

Newcastle electricians have come under fire after random inspections found a series of non-compliant electrical work across the region.

The state government inspectors identified 28 instances across random properties in Newcastle.

Each of the 28 non- compliant electrical installations involved instances where strict safety requirements were not followed.

Inspectors slapped the electricians with 14 fines for problems including the installation of a prohibited circuit breaker, unsupervised electrical work and unlicensed contracting under a lack of building signage.

The Building Commission is also investigating two improper conduct and supervision failures.