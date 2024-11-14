Fatigue crack blamed for plane drama

An investigation has revealed the cause of a dramatic plane landing at Williamtown airport in May.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has found a Beechcraft King Air’s nose landing gear became jammed during retraction after take-off when a fatigue crack in the steering link fractured, necessitating a wheels-up landing.

It had departed Williamtown Airport on a charter flight to Lord Howe Island with a pilot and two passengers onboard.

Unable to extend the gear following emergency extension procedures the pilot held for approximately four hours to burn fuel, before conducting a wheels-up landing at Williamtown with emergency services standing by.

The pilot was praised for his actions to bring the dangerous situation to a safe conclusion.

Image: Australian Transport Safety Bureau.