Man charged over copper theft

A man has been charged following an investigation into a break and enter at an electrical substation in Kurri Kurri.

Just before midnight on October 25, a substation on Main Road, Heddon Greta, was allegedly broken into with copper cabling stolen – the theft resulting in an explosion.

A short time later, emergency services were called to a home on Northcote Street, Aberdare, following reports of a man suffering burns.

A 46-year-old allegedly told police he suffered the burns during a welding accident.

The man was airlifted to the Royal North Shore Hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening burn injuries to his face and body.

Extensive inquires into the incidents found them to be linked and the man arrested at the Aberdare property yesterday

He was taken to Cessnock Police Station where he was charged with several offences including sabotage, break and enter steal, and break and enter destroy property.

The man was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday 22nd January 2025.

Costs to repair and replace the stolen cables at the substation is expected to exceed $165,000