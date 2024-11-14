Woman charged with assault

An elderly man remains in critical condition after a alleged assault in Wallsend.

Just before 1pm on Sunday, emergency services were called to Raglan Street, Wallsend, following reports of an assault.

On arrival police were told that a woman had struck an elderly man with an object, causing him to fall onto the road – she then fled the scene.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated an 81-year-old man at the scene before taking him to the John Hunter Hospital

An investigation was launched and on Monday detectives from Newcastle City Police District executed a search warrant at a unit on Raglan Street, Wallsend.

During the search, police allegedly located and seized clothing and a ream of paper believed to have been used in the assault.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and charged with reckless grievous bodily harm.

She has been refused bail to front court later this month.