Heritage listing considered for baths

A proposed heritage listing for Newcastle’s iconic ocean baths has officially been announced today.

Advertisements have been placed announce that the Heritage Council of NSW is considering whether to recommend the Newcastle Ocean Baths complex for listing on the State Heritage Register in acknowledgement of its heritage significance.

Public submissions are being taken until January 14.

Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths president Peter Wickham says, for the first time, the Canoe Pool forms part of the Ocean Baths heritage precinct.

He says the hard work was left to his organisation and Hunter branch of National Trust as previous commitments to nominate for State Heritage Listing by the former Lord Mayor and Newcastle Council as early as December 2021 failed to materialise.

Image: Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths