Have You Seen Delan? Police Appeal For Public Info To Locate Man Missing From Lake Macquarie

Locals are being asked to keep an eye out for a man missing from Lake Macquarie.

52-year-old Delan Callaghan was last seen in Belmont, but there has been no trace of him since.

When he could not be located or contacted, officers from Lake Macquarie Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

Concerns are held for Delan’s welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

He is described as being of Pacific Islander appearance, 180-185cm tall, of medium build and bald.

It is possible that Delan is travelling on public transport, particularly the train line. He has previously been known to frequent the Liverpool area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.