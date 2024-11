There are concerns for a teenage girl missing from the Hunter Valley for almost a week.

14-year-old Emmerson Price has not been seen since the early hours of last Sunday in Abermain.

She is described as Caucasian, between 150 and 170cm tall, of medium build, with blonde hair and wears a nose piercing.

Emmerson is known to frequent the Abermain, Rutherford, Maitland, East Branxton and Broken Hill areas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers.