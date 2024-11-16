Newcastle Paralympian Christie Dawes Reunited With Rescuer Ahead Of Busy Summer For Westpac Chopper Service

Newcastle Paralympian Christie Dawes reunited with one of her rescuers | Image supplied.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service has been saving lives in the Hunter for almost 50 years.

As the weather warms up, the service is preparing for what is traditionally one of its busiest times across its service area in Northern NSW and has launched its annual Summer Appeal to raise valuable funds to keep the choppers in the air.

The service receives its core funding from the NSW Government, but the collective funds raised by initiatives like the Summer Appeal ensure it can continue to operate at no cost to the patients it helps every day.

Back in 1990, one of those patients was 10-year-old Christie Dawes.

Christie set off from Marmong Point at Lake Macquarie on an Easter holiday with her mum Roslyn and 17-year-old sister Kylie, heading to a friend’s house in Evans Head.

At Rainbow Flat, a notorious stretch of the Pacific Highway near Taree, a dog ran onto the road. Christie’s mum instinctively swerved, with the wet, greasy conditions resulting in a head-on crash with another car. Christie, asleep in the backseat wearing a lap belt, was violently thrown back and forth. Roslyn was seriously injured and Kylie sustained multiple injuries.

Christie was taken by ambulance to Manning Base Hospital with multiple spinal fractures and serious spinal cord damage.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transfer Christie to Royal North Shore Hospital and in flight, Christie’s condition deteriorated, diagnosed with life threatening internal bleeding.

In the following weeks, Christie underwent multiple surgeries, remaining immobilised on her back for almost a month before beginning rehabilitation and learning how to live as a T12 paraplegic and full-time wheelchair user. In total she spent four months in hospital, where during rehabilitation, she was introduced to wheelchair sport.

She tried various sports, but eventually settled on Wheelchair Track and Road. Today, at 44, Christie has attended seven consecutive Paralympic Games – 1996 in Atlanta, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021, winning three Paralympic medals – silver in Beijing and Rio and bronze in London.

Christie competed internationally for three decades, earning a reputation as a fierce competitor. She pursued a dual career, successfully combining sport with study and work, as well as raising a family with husband Andrew, the current Paralympic Wheelchair Track and Road Coach. She is a small business owner, keynote speaker, disability advocate, with her proudest role being a mum to her children Charlie 13 and Sophie 6 and her journey has taught her vital lessons in preparation, self-discipline, resilience and teamwork.

“I pride myself on being a leader and a positive role model, particularly for people with disabilities. My lived experience has provided a platform to connect and engage with both the community and business and sharing my rescue story is an opportunity to continue to do this,” Christie said.

“I was very fortunate to have had the Rescue Helicopter there for me that day. I’m grateful for the chance that I have been given and I aim to make the most of every minute, gaining new skills and experiences, continually learning and challenging myself to improve and develop.”

After 34 years, Christie was recently reunited with one of her rescuers, Nico.

“It was something I had always wanted to do… I was in tears and got very emotional, which is not really like me,” Christie said.

“Nico had his log books and was able to show me the day of my rescue and know that it was him.”

“I said to him I don’t know how I can possibly thank you”

Nico replied, “Oh love, honestly I didn’t do much I just sat up the front.”

“They’re all very humble people that play such a critical role, every one of them. I don’t think they sometimes realise the lifelong impact they have on people because they do it so often,” Christie said.

“If it wasn’t for the team on board the chopper that day I simply wouldn’t be here, let alone you know Paralympics, kids, family so I have a lot to be thankful for.”

Now, things have come full-circle with Christie giving back to the service which changed her life. She is also urging others to support the Westpac Rescue Helicopter as well.

“I’m more than happy to jump on board this Summer Appeal and try and get those donations coming in”

“What you donate one day could be helping to save you life or the life of someone you love the very next day.”

All donations made will go towards the donors local Base, contributing to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service’s ability to provide world class aeromedical support across the summer months to help save lives.

In the last 12 months its quartet of red and yellow helicopters have flown more than 1,627 missions across the state from forward operating bases located in Belmont, Lismore and Tamworth.

Chief Executive Officer Steven Underwood said the months of December, January and February typically bring a rise in the number of missions compared to June, July and August.

“We see a 20% increase in taskings during the summer period,” he said.

A breakdown of taskings from winter 2024, these figures are expected to jump 20% over summer | Image supplied.

“People right across Northern NSW are out enjoying all that the warmer months have to offer in both regional and coastal areas. With this increased activity, we know that despite the best efforts of everyone to remain safe, we will be called upon to the point of need for people requiring urgent medical assistance.”

“Critically, the fundraising and support from the community allows us to sustain that capability and lifesaving care,” he said.

To donate to the Summer Appeal or to find out more, head to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service website.