Tragic Discovery In Search For Missing Elderly Man In Upper Hunter

There has been a tragic discovery in the search for a man missing in the Upper Hunter.

81-year-old Keith Banks left his home at Woolooma – east of Scone – on Monday afternoon and when his family could not get in contact with him the alarm was officially raised.

His vehicle was located abandoned on Wednesday after it had become bogged in bushland at Upper Rouchel.

It sparked a multi-agency search operation by emergency services and on Friday afternoon crews found a body.

While it is yet to be formally identified, sadly it is believed to be that of Mr Banks.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.