Exclusion Zone declared ahead of Rising Tide protest

The State Government has moved to issue an exclusion zone around Newcastle Harbour ahead of next week’s Rising Tide protest.

Covering water around the Port of Newcastle, as well as Stockton, Horseshoe, Nobbys and Newcastle beaches, the zone will come into effect from 5pm

Thursday November 21 to 8am Monday November 25.

People who enter the waters during this time could be hit with a fine of up to $1,100.

Vessel operators need to seek approval from NSW Maritime or police to transit specified lanes in the exclusion zone.

The demonstration is set to kick off on Friday until Sunday, with protestors calling for an end to the approval of new coal and gas projects.

Last year’s protest saw more than 100 people arrested for entering the harbour to block the arrival of coal ships.