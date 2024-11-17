Man in his 20s fatally stabbed in Hamilton overnight

A young man has died following a stabbing in Hamilton in the early hours of this morning.

At about 2:40am, emergency services were called to Beaumont Street, where they found a man believed to be in his 20s suffering stab wounds.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to hospital, but sadly he couldn’t be saved and is yet to be formally identified.

An investigation is underway, with Beaumont Street closed between Tudor and Donald Streets.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crimestoppers.