Domestic violence arrest at Rutherford

A man’s been arrested at Rutherford as part of a state-wide crackdown on domestic violence.

Police have charged more than 500 people with more than 1200 offences during a four-day state-wide operation targeting domestic and family violence.

Operation Amarok eight and involved officers from all police area commands and police districts across NSW.

Police went to a home on Tourmaline Drive, Rutherford, to arrest a 23-year-old man over domestic violence offences alleged to have occurred in August and October 2024.

Police will allege that the man assaulted and threatened a woman known to him.

He was charged with two counts each of contravening an AVO, being armed with intent commit indictable offence, common assault , stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm , assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possessing a prohibited drug.

He’s in custody to reappear in Maitland court on January 16.