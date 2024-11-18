Newcastle To Host Third And Final Women’s State Of Origin Blockbuster In 2025

Newcastle’s reputation as footy heartland has been cemented with the city named to host Game III of next year’s Women’s State of Origin.

The NRL confirmed the schedule for the 2025 series today, with the Sky Blues and the Maroons set to open their campaign in Queensland territory at Lang Park on May 1.

They will head back over the border into NSW for the second fixture at Moore Park in Sydney two weeks later (May 15), with Newcastle’s Hunter Stadium primed for a potential decider on May 29.

It comes after a record crowd of nearly 26,000 people packed the Broadmeadow venue in wet and freezing cold conditions to watch Game II of this year’s Women’s Origin back in June.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said it was exciting to see the growth in the women’s game.

“2024 was a landmark year for Women’s State of Origin, with record crowds and television audiences. It was a gripping contest to mark the first ever three-game series,” he said.

The 2025 Men’s State of Origin will kick off in the cauldron on May 28 (Lang Park), before the series heads to Western Australia and neutral territory for Game II on June 18 (Perth Stadium) and returns to NSW on July 9 for the third and final clash in Sydney (Stadium Australia).

Meantime, the next generation of NRL and NRLW stars will battle it out in the Under 19s State of Origin and Under 19s Women’s State of Origin matches at Sunshine Coast Stadium on June 19.

“The greatest rivalry in Australian sport returns to Brisbane, Perth and Sydney for the men’s series and the Sunshine Coast for the first time for the exciting Under 19s matches,” Mr Abdo said.

“The Under 19s matches have unearthed several NRL and NRLW stars and we are seeing huge interest from players, player agents and talent scouts from clubs to see the next generation of Blues, Sky Blues and Maroons make their mark.”