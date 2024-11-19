Charges over alleged Hamilton stabbing

Two people have been charged over the alleged fatal stabbing of a man in Hamilton at the weekend.

Emergency services had been called to Beaumont Street, Hamilton, about 2.40am Sunday and found a 22-year-old man suffering multiple stab wounds

He died in hospital at short time later.

Following inquiries, a 27-year-old man was arrested at Waratah Police Station about 11am yesterday.

The man, from North Lambton, has now been charged with murder and has been refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court later today.

About 5:10pm yesterday, a 33-year-old woman was arrested at a bus stop at Bankstown.

She was taken to Bankstown Police Station and charged with murder and has been refused bail to appear in Bankstown Local Court today.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.