Tenders open for Swansea Channel

A permanent fix for the Swansea Channel is another step closer with Lake Macquarie Council opening up the call for tenders.

Following an expression of interest process last year, a shortlist was created with contractors now being invited to pitch for the design, supply and delivery of a dredge vessel and a sand transfer system.

The $10 million dollar, federally-funded project will see the dredge pump sand from problem areas in the channel and relocated to Nine Mile Beach.

The contract is set to be awarded in early 2025 with final designs due around the middle of the year.

Once ready for service, the dredge and sand transfer system will be managed by Transport for NSW and is expected to be up and running by mid-2027.