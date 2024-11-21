Maitland gets extra Return and Earn

The sixth return and earn machine has opened in Maitland.

Millions of recyclables have been deposited in the local area since the scheme began and people are now able to go to a new return point at PCYC Maitland.

Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison says Maitland residents are enthusiastic recyclers, having returned more than 137 million eligible bottles, cans and cartons through local return points since Return and Earn began.

She says the materials that our bottles, cans and cartons are made of are kept in use and out of landfill, helping the environment, and giving people a chance to get a bit of extra cash in their pockets.