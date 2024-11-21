Police to mass over anti-coal protest

Thousands of anti-coal activists and their supporters have converged on Newcastle’s Foreshore Park ahead of three days of action.

Despite a Supreme Court refusal to approve action and an exclusion zone on water-based protests from 5pm today, organisers have continued with training and safety lessons for people to take canoes out onto the harbour from Horseshoe Beach.

Police have said no unauthorised vessels or people are permitted to enter the exclusion zone and to do so may be an offence.

Activists have travelled from all over Australia to join the protest.

Image: Rising Tide