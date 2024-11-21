Tamika Upton will leave the Knights

The Knights have granted an immediate release to Star player Tamika Upton, meaning she wont she out her three year contract with the club.

Upton requested release due to family and personal circumstance – it was granted on compassionate grounds.

Newcastle Knights Director of Football Peter Parr said Upton leaves Newcastle with a special place in Knights history, adding she was an incredible contributor to the side.

Upton spent three seasons with the Broncos before she moved to Newcastle leading the Knights to back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023

The 27 year old who is arguably the best player in the NRLW , now looks likely to either re-join the Broncos, or sign with the Titans or Cowboys, to be closer to home.