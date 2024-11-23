Embracing Inclusivity

Get ready for a celebration of sport, community, and inclusivity! The NDRL Festival is back, creating a vibrant space where individuals with physical or intellectual disabilities can dive into the world of rugby league. Whether it’s touch, tag, or tackle, this festival is all about making footy accessible to everyone.

When & Where?

Mark your calendars for December 5 and 6 at St John Oval. Over two action-packed days, players of all abilities will come together to showcase their skills, build friendships, and revel in the joy of the game.

But it’s more than just rugby league. The NDRL Festival is a community celebration, featuring live music, delicious food, and entertainment for all ages. Families, friends, and supporters are invited to join in, cheer from the sidelines, and soak up the atmosphere.

This event isn’t just about sport; it’s about empowerment, connection, and inclusion. Whether you’re playing, watching, or dancing to the music, the NDRL Festival promises an unforgettable experience for everyone.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this inspiring celebration of ability, community, and the love of rugby league. See you at St John Oval!

Get more details [HERE]