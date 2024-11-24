Man charged after stabbing woman

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after a stabbing on a train yesterday afternoon.

About 1.30pm emergency services were called to Ravensworth Railway Station, following reports a woman had been stabbed.

On arrival, officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District were told an altercation occurred between two passengers before a woman was stabbed.

The woman believed to be in her 30s was treated at the scene for a stab wound to the ribs before being airlifted John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.

A short time later, police deployed a Taser and OC spray to arrest a 35-year-old man who was allegedly armed with a knife.

He was taken to hospital and remains under police guard and has since be charged with ten offences including wounding a person to cause grievous bodily harm, domestic assault and intimidate an officer.

Its understood the man and woman are known to each other.