Three charged at the People’s Blockade

Three people will face court after being charged at the Peoples Blockade yesterday.

Just before 2pm, officers attached to Marine Area Command issued directions to a number of people to move away from a shipping channel due to safety concerns.

Two men – aged 27 and 59 – and a 26-year-old woman allegedly remained in the water, they were arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station where they were charged with not comply with direction.

All three were granted conditional bail, including not being allowed within a 5km radius if the Port of Newcastle.

They will appear before Newcastle Local Court in January.

With protests set to continue today , police are reminding the community that under NSW legislation, the safe passage of vessels is protected and unlawful activity may result in fines or imprisonment.

*Generic Photo ( not indicative of those charged)