Court appearances today over port protest

Police arrested 170 people during an anti-coal protest in Newcastle over the disruption of a major facility and failure to comply with marine safety directions in the Port of Newcastle.

Just after 10am yesterday, a large group of people entered the shipping channel and presented serious safety risks to themselves and others, causing significant disruptions to the operation of the harbour.

156 adults and 14 youths have now been charged in total – 138 with disruption of a major facility, and 32 with not comply with direction by authorised officer relating to safety.

Two were refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court today.

34 people were taken from the water during arrests, 10 people needed from police to return to shore, and one police officer suffered a fractured ankle.

Unrelated to activities in the water, there were numerous traffic infringements issued, and a further five charges were laid.

Despite disruptions, there were 31 shipping movements over the weekend.

