Motorbike, Vehicle Collide At Medowie, Male Rider Dies At Scene

A motorcyclist has been killed after a horror crash at Medowie today.

Emergency services rushed to Abundance Road around 11.30am to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the male rider – believed to be aged in his 20s – for life-threatening injuries, but sadly he died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Meantime, the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured but has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

The road has been completely closed and declared a crime scene.

Police are scouring the area for clues about the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.