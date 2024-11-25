Third Person Arrested In Relation To Alleged Stabbing Murder Of James Callahan At Hamilton

A third person has been arrested in relation to the alleged murder of a young man in Hamilton.

In the early hours of Sunday, November 17, emergency services rushed to Beaumont Street following reports of a violent attack and found James Callahan suffering multiple stab wounds.

Tragically, the 22-year-old later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The latest breakthrough in the case came yesterday when a 33-year-old man was taken into custody at Yeppoon in Queensland, with investigators now working with their inter-state counterparts.

Murder charges have already been laid against two people who remain before the courts.

Inquiries are ongoing.