Body Discovered In Search For Missing Boatie

There has been a tragic discovery in the search for a boatie missing in waters at Lake Macquarie.

Yesterday, a 60-year-old man had been trying to recover a yacht which had run aground last week near Valentine.

He had been using a tinny which broke from its mooring and the man was last seen swimming after it around 5pm.

The alarm was raised when on-lookers lost sight of him.

It sparked a multi-agency search operation from the land and air by emergency services which continued late in the night before being suspended.

The search was resumed this morning and around 7.30am crews located a body by the boat ramp.

While the body is yet to be formally identified, sadly it is believed to be that of the missing man.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.