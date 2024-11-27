Fire closes Lake council’s admin centre

Fire has damaged part of Lake Macquarie City Council’s administrative centre at Speers Point overnight, prompting the building’s closure today.

Fire alarms within the building’s customer service centre activated shortly before 4am, with NSW Fire & Rescue crews attending.

The building was empty at the time and no-one was injured.

Council CEO Morven Cameron says the council will work closely with NSW Fire & Rescue to determine the cause of the fire and assess damage to the building.

All Administrative Centre staff have been asked to work from home today with the centre will be closed for the time being for walk-in customers.”

The council’s Customer service hotline is currently out of action, but back-up arrangements are underway to get it back online.