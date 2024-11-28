Warning: emergency services not ready for Hunter nuclear reactor

Emergencies at a proposed coalition nuclear reactor in the Hunter would cause huge problems for emergency services, according to the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action group.

Liddell is proposed for one of seven reactors around Australia.

Former commissioner of Fire and Rescue NSW Greg Mullins says firefighters are on the frontline of escalating climate fuelled disasters, like bushfires and floods, fuelled by climate pollution.

He says they’re not trained or equipped to deal with nuclear emergencies that could arise from nuclear reactors or the transportation and storage of radioactive waste.