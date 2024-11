After years of delays, new trains are to begin running to and from Newcastle on Tuesday.

The new inner-city train fleet cost $4b, but safety and union concerns have kept the Korean-built fleet in mothballs.

The first of the new trains will leave Newcastle interchange at 8.21 on Tuesday morning, returning from Sydney.

The new carriages have wider seating, charging ports, spaces for luggage or bikes and modern heating and cooling.

Image: artist’s impression of external view of the Mariyung train.